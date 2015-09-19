FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary calls up reservists to help deal with migration crisis: MTI agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s defense minister called up some volunteer military reservists to help deal with the “mass migration crisis”, state news agency MTI reported on Saturday.

Istvan Simicsko made the decision at the request of the chief of the Hungarian general staff. The reservists would primarily be used to staff garrisons left empty by soldiers deployed to the border, the agency said, but could be assigned to other duties.

Hungary has become embroiled in an increasingly ill-tempered war of words with its southern neighbors as it, Serbia and Croatia struggle to deal with migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere seeking passage via the region to western Europe.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence

