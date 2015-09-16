FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary starts marking out fence extension along Romania border
September 16, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary starts marking out fence extension along Romania border

A policeman takes a picture of a folding ruler near a border crossing from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUBEKHAZA, Hungary (Reuters) - Hungarian soldiers, police and engineers were marking out the path of a fence on the country’s southern border with fellow EU member Romania on Wednesday, preparing to extending a metal barrier already built on the frontier with Serbia.

A Reuters reporter at the intersection of the borders between Hungary, Serbia and Romania saw engineers and surveyors plotting the course of the fence. Around a dozen police officers and soldiers were also present.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that Budapest would start preparatory work to extend the fence along the Romanian border, in case migrants blocked from entering from Serbia tried to enter through Romania instead.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

