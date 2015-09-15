FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary appears to be in contravention of UN, EU asylum rules: IOM
September 15, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary appears to be in contravention of UN, EU asylum rules: IOM

Migrants wait to enter Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A Hungarian crackdown on migrants crossing its southern frontier “looks like” a contravention of its obligations under United Nations and European Union rules on refugees and asylum, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

Hungary “has obligations to follow which it looks like this new legislation would be a contravention of,” Magdalena Majkowska-Tomkin, head of the Hungary office of the IOM told Reuters. “Both the international U.N. conventions on the status of refugees, but also EU legislation regarding asylum and also regarding criminal procedures.”

Majkowska-Tomkin said the IOM saw scope for a legal challenge to the new rules. “From my perspective Hungary needs to respect its international obligations and allow people to claim asylum and provide facilities for them that are adequate for their condition.”

Reporting by Sandor Peto; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens

