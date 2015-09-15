FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia says talking to Hungary, 'they will have to open the border'
September 15, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia says talking to Hungary, 'they will have to open the border'

A border policeman talks on the phone as migrants wait to board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HORGOS, Serbia (Reuters) - Serbia is talking to the Hungarian government about the buildup of migrants on their frontier, a Serbian government minister said on Tuesday, adding Budapest would “have to open the border.”

Aleksandar Vulin, Serbia’s minister in charge of tackling the migrant crisis, did not elaborate. “We are talking to the Hungarians,” he told Reuters at the border, where crowds of migrants were growing after Hungary sealed its southern frontier. “They will have to open the border,” he said.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson

