Serbia says talking to Hungary, 'they will have to open the border'

HORGOS, Serbia (Reuters) - Serbia is talking to the Hungarian government about the buildup of migrants on their frontier, a Serbian government minister said on Tuesday, adding Budapest would “have to open the border.”

Aleksandar Vulin, Serbia’s minister in charge of tackling the migrant crisis, did not elaborate. “We are talking to the Hungarians,” he told Reuters at the border, where crowds of migrants were growing after Hungary sealed its southern frontier. “They will have to open the border,” he said.