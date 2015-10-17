Hungary reinstates controls on its border with Slovenia

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will temporarily reinstate border controls on its frontier with Slovenia, the Hungarian foreign minister said on Saturday after his government sealed off its border with Croatia overnight to stem the flow of migrants.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told national news agency MTI that the government had information that migrants had started to be shipped to Slovenia’s border with Hungary after Budapest closed its border with Croatia.

He said this made border controls necessary. He added the measure was “carried out within the framework of the Schengen agreement”.

Unlike Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia are both members of the EU’s passport-free Schengen zone.