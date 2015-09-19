FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary accuses 'lying' Croatia of sovereignty violation
September 19, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary accuses 'lying' Croatia of sovereignty violation

Migrants walk on a dirt road close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov - RTS1V0D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Croatia “lied in the face” of Hungary and the European Union when it claimed to have secured bilateral agreement to transfer thousands of waiting migrants to the Hungarian border, Budapest said on Saturday.

In the latest of a series of sharply-worded condemnations of Hungary’s European partners, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto accused Croatia of “violating Hungary’s sovereignty” by sending migrants across the border on a train accompanied by Croatian policemen.

“Instead of honestly making provision for the immigrants, it sent them straight to Hungary. What kind of European solidarity is this,” Szijjarto asked at a press conference in his home town of Dunakeszi, adding that Hungary would speed the building of a fence “where necessary” along its Croatian border.

“Once again, Hungary has been left in the lurch,” he said. “We will defend the European Union, the borders of the Schengen zone, and we will defend Hungary in accordance with European rules.”

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
