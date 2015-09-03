FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Migrant families lay on tracks near train stopped by Hungarian police
#World News
September 3, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Migrant families lay on tracks near train stopped by Hungarian police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BICSKE (Reuters) - Dozens of migrants lay on train tracks in a station in the Hungarian town of Bicske on Thursday to protest against being taken to a nearby camp, and one family - a man, his wife and their toddler - had to be wrestled off the ground by police.

It took a dozen riot police to get them up, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Other migrants caught in the train station underpass pushed back dozens of riot police blocking the top of the stairs to fight their way back on board the train.

The train, still full of mostly Syrian migrants, was surrounded by police and was waiting at the station in the heat. People were demanding water.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
