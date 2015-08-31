FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migrants in Budapest board train bound for Munich
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 31, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Migrants in Budapest board train bound for Munich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants boarded a train bound for Munich at a Budapest railway station on Monday, a Reuters reporter said, adding that Hungarian and Austrian police were checking documents on the train.

The migrants, including families with children, boarded the train calmly.

Earlier on Monday, Sami, a 35-year-old Syrian, showed a newly purchased 120 euro ticket for the 1310 CET train to Munich to a Reuters reporter.

“I have been here sleeping on the floor like a dog with my two sons for six days,” he said. “Today we leave this country behind and join my sisters in Munich, inshallah.”

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.