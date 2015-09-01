FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary closes main Budapest station, hundreds of migrants waiting
#World News
September 1, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary closes main Budapest station, hundreds of migrants waiting

Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary closed Budapest’s main Eastern Railway station on Tuesday morning with no trains departing or arriving until further notice, a spokesman for state railway company MAV said.

There are hundreds of migrants waiting at the station. People have been told to leave the station and police have lined up at the main entrance, national news agency MTI reported.

Trainloads of migrants arrived in Austria and Germany from Hungary on Monday as European Union asylum rules collapsed under the strain of a wave of migration unprecedented in the EU.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
