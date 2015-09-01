Hungary closes main Budapest station, hundreds of migrants waiting

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary closed Budapest’s main Eastern Railway station on Tuesday morning with no trains departing or arriving until further notice, a spokesman for state railway company MAV said.

There are hundreds of migrants waiting at the station. People have been told to leave the station and police have lined up at the main entrance, national news agency MTI reported.

Trainloads of migrants arrived in Austria and Germany from Hungary on Monday as European Union asylum rules collapsed under the strain of a wave of migration unprecedented in the EU.