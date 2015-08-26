Unrest flares at migrant center in Hungary

ROSZKE, Hungary (Reuters) - Unrest flared briefly at a migrant reception center in Hungary on Wednesday as police scrambled to deal with record numbers entering the country from Serbia, and television footage showed tear gas being fired.
A Reuters reporter at the scene in the border area of Roszke said police had rounded up 300-400 migrants and were addressing them through loudhailers. The disturbance appeared to be over.
