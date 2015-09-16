FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian PM urges EU to react to 'brutal' Hungarian behavior
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Serbian PM urges EU to react to 'brutal' Hungarian behavior

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic speaks during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, Austria, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s prime minister accused neighboring Hungary on Wednesday of “brutal” and “non-European” behavior towards migrants on their joint border and urged the European Union to respond.

“We will not allow anyone to humiliate us. I call on the European Union to react, for its members to behave in line with European values,” Aleksandar Vucic told Serbian state television during a visit to the United States.

“If the EU does not react, we will find a way to protect our borders and European values as well,” he said. Earlier in the day, Hungarian riot police fired water cannon and tear gas at migrants demanding to be allowed to pass through Hungary’s newly shut EU frontier from Serbia.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.