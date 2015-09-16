Serbian PM urges EU to react to 'brutal' Hungarian behavior

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s prime minister accused neighboring Hungary on Wednesday of “brutal” and “non-European” behavior towards migrants on their joint border and urged the European Union to respond.

“We will not allow anyone to humiliate us. I call on the European Union to react, for its members to behave in line with European values,” Aleksandar Vucic told Serbian state television during a visit to the United States.

“If the EU does not react, we will find a way to protect our borders and European values as well,” he said. Earlier in the day, Hungarian riot police fired water cannon and tear gas at migrants demanding to be allowed to pass through Hungary’s newly shut EU frontier from Serbia.