White House says up to Europe to manage migrant crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it is up to European nations to determine the best way to deal with the flood of refugees fleeing violence in Syria, and said the United States remains committed to taking more refugees to help.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not directly comment on whether the United States supports mandatory quotas for refugees in Europe, saying it was up to countries to work together to find solutions.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh