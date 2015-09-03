Hungary police to check migrants on trains heading for western border

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police will stick to the European Union’s Schengen rules and make all checks needed on migrants traveling on domestic trains towards the country’s western border, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Janos Lazar also told a news conference that the current chaotic situation at Budapest’s eastern railway station was due to Germany’s controversial messages to Syrian migrants.

“This is because Germany...more than a week ago told Syrians that Germany awaited them, inviting them to the laid table,” Lazar said, adding that then Germany tried to force controls on migrants the next day.