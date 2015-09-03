FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary police to check migrants on trains heading for western border
September 3, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary police to check migrants on trains heading for western border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police will stick to the European Union’s Schengen rules and make all checks needed on migrants traveling on domestic trains towards the country’s western border, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Janos Lazar also told a news conference that the current chaotic situation at Budapest’s eastern railway station was due to Germany’s controversial messages to Syrian migrants.

“This is because Germany...more than a week ago told Syrians that Germany awaited them, inviting them to the laid table,” Lazar said, adding that then Germany tried to force controls on migrants the next day.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

