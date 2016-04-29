Germany: Italy must fulfill its duty by registering migrants

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italy must fulfill its obligations in the migrant crisis, including the registration and accommodation of new arrivals, a German government spokesman said on Friday when asked about tensions between Rome and Vienna over border controls.

“The federal government has for months and months stood by it stance that we need collective and lasting solutions. This means that everybody fulfills his obligations,” Steffen Seibert said at a government news conference.

“And this naturally means in this specific case that Italy fulfills its obligations, for example registering the migrants and accommodating them appropriately,” Seibert said.

Austria has said it might reintroduce border controls at the Brenner pass with Italy to keep migrants out and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said the plan to build a fence there were “shamelessly against European rules”.