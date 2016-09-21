German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere addresses media during his visit at the federal police inspection in Bremen, Germany, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany Germany's Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere said he does not expect there to be a repeat of the situation in Germany last year, when migrants were arriving here in large numbers, adding that border controls needed to remain in place.

"We agree that in late summer and autumn last year we had a special situation," said de Maiziere, who was speaking at a conference of the Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

"This special situation shall not and will not be repeated and this will only happen with joint efforts on the European and also national level," said de Maiziere, a CDU member.

The CSU and CDU have been at odds over how to tackle the migrant influx. The CSU wants to cap new arrivals at 200,000 per year but Merkel has refused that.

De Maiziere said he wanted border controls on the Austrian-German border to remain in place beyond mid-November.

