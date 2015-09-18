FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Migrant crossings of Mediterranean to Europe rise to 473,887 in 2015: IOM
September 18, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Migrant crossings of Mediterranean to Europe rise to 473,887 in 2015: IOM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A record 473,887 refugees and migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe so far in 2015, the International Organization for Migration said on Friday, including at least 182,000 Syrians - almost 40 percent of the total.

The total represents an increase of almost 9,000 from the total the Geneva-based agency gave on Tuesday. But the rate of increase has slowed. On Tuesday, the IOM said the number of crossings had jumped by more than 32,000 since the previous Friday.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich

