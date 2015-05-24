Italian couple suspected of skimming off migrant money: prosecutor

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian couple have been arrested on suspicion of running a charity that skimmed off state money intended to help manage rising numbers of migrants, a prosecutor in the southern city of Naples said.

The arrests came months after police said they had uncovered a gang in Rome profiting illegally from public contracts and subsidies for services including running camps for Roma and other migrants.

Prosecutor Vincenzo Piscitelli said one of the pair had been detained on Saturday and the other placed under house arrest on suspicion of offences including fraud, embezzlement and conspiracy to commit crime.

A long-running investigation had uncovered alleged illegal dealings where money meant for housing and helping migrants was diverted into property and foreign investments, the prosecutor’s statement said.

Italy, at the frontier between Europe and Africa, has long been a destination for people fleeing poverty and conflict. Turmoil in Libya, Syria and other areas has only increased the numbers crossing the Mediterreanean.

The local government in Campania, where Naples is the main city, had set aside 56 million euros ($62 million) to manage the migrant crisis, which has seen more than 35,000 people arrive in Italy by sea between the start of the year and the first week in May.

The prosecutor alleged that the non-profit association run by the couple falsified invoices, lied about the number of people in reception centers and failed to provide proper services to the migrants.

Prosecutors said they had used testimony from migrants staying in a reception center, including two Somalis, in the investigation.

The accusations also relate to the alleged systematic collection of money intended to be used to bribe public officials, the statement said.