FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
More than 700 rescued migrants taken to Sicily
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2016 / 10:48 AM / 10 months ago

More than 700 rescued migrants taken to Sicily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - Some 729 migrants rescued from boats in the Mediterranean were taken to port in Sicily's Catania on Wednesday, along with the bodies of nine others killed trying to reach Italy.

The Italian Coast Guard said it coordinated more than 6,000 sea rescues from Friday to Sunday, bringing arrivals so far this year to almost 155,000, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi saying on Tuesday the country cannot handle the same number next year.

More than 3,500 people have died or disappeared trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa this year, the International Organisation for Migration estimates.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.