FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy tightens border controls after Germany asks for help with migrants
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 12
September 2, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Italy tightens border controls after Germany asks for help with migrants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has agreed to tighten border controls and house hundreds of migrants after Germany asked for help dealing with record numbers of arrivals, Italy’s northern border province of Bolzano said on Wednesday.

An official from the German region of Bavaria had asked for Italy’s help dealing with rising numbers of migrants and the central government in Rome offered to use the same border checks as were imposed temporarily during a Group of Seven meeting in Germany in June, the province of Bolzano said on its website.

An Italian foreign ministry spokesman said the Schengen code, under which people can usually cross borders without checks in most of the European Union, had not been suspended.

“There is just a general increase in the number of checks we carry out on those passing the border, which has been agreed by the frontier authorities,” he said.

The province of Bolzano also said it would temporarily house up to 400 migrants who are trying to make their way across the border from Italy to Northern Europe.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, Gavin Jones and Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.