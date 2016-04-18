Italy confirms migrant 'tragedy' off Egypt, waiting for details

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Italy’s foreign minister confirmed on Monday reports of many migrant deaths in Egyptian waters, but said he was waiting for more details.

“What is sure is that we are again with a tragedy in the Mediterranean, exactly one year after the tragedy we had ... in Libyan waters,” Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters, referring to the deaths of hundreds of migrants off Libya in April 2015.

“This is another strong reason for Europe to commit itself not to build walls,” he said.