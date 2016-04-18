FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy confirms migrant 'tragedy' off Egypt, waiting for details
#World News
April 18, 2016 / 11:17 AM / a year ago

Italy confirms migrant 'tragedy' off Egypt, waiting for details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Italy’s foreign minister confirmed on Monday reports of many migrant deaths in Egyptian waters, but said he was waiting for more details.

“What is sure is that we are again with a tragedy in the Mediterranean, exactly one year after the tragedy we had ... in Libyan waters,” Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters, referring to the deaths of hundreds of migrants off Libya in April 2015.

“This is another strong reason for Europe to commit itself not to build walls,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
