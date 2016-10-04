FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ship carrying 200 rescued migrants docks in Sicily
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 1:28 PM / a year ago

Ship carrying 200 rescued migrants docks in Sicily

A migrant is assisted after disembarking at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, October 4, 2016.Antonio Parrinello

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - More than 200 migrants, including children traveling alone, were brought ashore to Italy on Tuesday after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off North Africa.

The Vos Hestia search and rescue ship, operated by charity Save The Children, arrived at the Sicilian port of Catania. Those aboard had been rescued from their perilous sea journey on Sunday.

Separately, some 6,055 migrants were rescued and 22 found dead on the maritime route on Monday, one of the highest numbers in a single day, according to officials in Italy and Libya, the main departure point for migrants bound for Europe.

Around 132,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of the year, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Reporting by Reuters Television; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
