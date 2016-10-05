Iraq warns Turkey of 'regional war' if doesn't withdraw troops
BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned Turkey that keeping troops in northern Iraq could lead to a "regional war," according to comments broadcast on state TV on Wednesday.
ROME About 4,655 migrants were saved on Tuesday and 28 bodies recovered in more than 30 rescue missions off the Libyan coast, Italy's coast guard said on Wednesday.
More than 10,000 refugees have been picked up in just two days, as people smugglers take advantage of calm weather to push boats to sea. Over the same period, at least 50 people have died trying to make the dangerous crossing.
The latest surge in new arrivals means at least 142,000 migrants have reached Italy since the start of the year and around 3,100 have died.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LES CAYES, Haiti/GUANTANAMO, Cuba Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powered towards the Bahamas and the U.S. coast early on Wednesday after battering Haiti and Cuba with torrential rain, wreaking havoc among the struggling Haitian population.
PHNOM PENH Cambodia's main opposition party on Wednesday welcomed a sign of cooling political tension after authorities refrained from arresting its leader, Kem Sokha, on his emergence from months of being holed up in party headquarters.