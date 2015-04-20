FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Renzi says military action in Libya not on the table
April 20, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Italy PM Renzi says military action in Libya not on the table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Foreign military intervention in Libya is not on the table as part of a possible solution to the growing seaborne immigration crisis, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Maltese premier Joseph Muscat in Rome, Renzi said that the only way to stop the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean to Europe was to block people traffickers that are organizing the perilous trips.

But of the possible options, “military intervention is not on the table”, Renzi said, adding that foreign military activity only made sense if there were a truce among the country’s warring factions.

Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Alessandra Galloni

