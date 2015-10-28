FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 1,000 migrants rescued from boats off Libya: Italy coast guard
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

More than 1,000 migrants rescued from boats off Libya: Italy coast guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Rescuers plucked more than a thousand migrants from overcrowded boats near Libya on Wednesday morning, Italy’s coast guard said, the most reported saved in a single day in three weeks.

The flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean in rickety boats from Libya towards Italy’s southern tip had been abating with deteriorating weather conditions and as more people chose alternative routes into Europe.

About 140,000 have reached Italy this year in boats from Africa out of a total of about 700,000 who have come to Europe by sea, mostly through Greece.

British, Irish, Slovenian and German navy ships took part in Wednesday’s rescues along with the Italian coast guard and a ship operating under the auspices of European Union border agency Frontex.

Italy and Greece have struggled to cope with arrivals as civil war in Syria and deprivation and human rights abuses in Africa has driven the biggest wave of migration towards Europe since World War Two.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.