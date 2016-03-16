FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey must back Cyprus talks for EU deal: Tusk
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 4:29 PM / a year ago

Turkey must back Cyprus talks for EU deal: Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk takes part in a news conference at the end of a EU-Turkey summit in Brussels March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that Europe and Turkey still faced hurdles before they could agree a deal to stem migrants, highlighting the need for Ankara to support Cypriot peace talks.

“Work is progressing but there is still a lot to do,” Tusk said in a letter to EU leaders before Thursday’s summit in Brussels. He said the migration deal needed to be “an opportunity (for Turkey) to support the settlement talks in Cyrus. Only if this is possible, can we move forward here.”

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Robin Emmott, editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.