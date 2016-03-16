Turkey must back Cyprus talks for EU deal: Tusk

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that Europe and Turkey still faced hurdles before they could agree a deal to stem migrants, highlighting the need for Ankara to support Cypriot peace talks.

“Work is progressing but there is still a lot to do,” Tusk said in a letter to EU leaders before Thursday’s summit in Brussels. He said the migration deal needed to be “an opportunity (for Turkey) to support the settlement talks in Cyrus. Only if this is possible, can we move forward here.”