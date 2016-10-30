FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sixteen migrant bodies washed up in western Libya: Red Crescent
#World News
October 30, 2016 / 12:33 PM / in 10 months

Sixteen migrant bodies washed up in western Libya: Red Crescent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The bodies of 16 migrants have washed up on shore at the western Libyan city of Zuwara, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Sunday.

Al-Khamis al-Bosaifi said the bodies, which were recovered on Saturday, were all men who appeared to be from sub-Saharan Africa. "The bodies are decomposed and we have no idea when they drowned," he said.

Libya is a common departure point for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. They travel in ill-equipped boats that often break down or sink.

More than 3,740 migrant deaths have been recorded this year in the central Mediterranean, most of them on the route between Italy and Libya.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Larry King

