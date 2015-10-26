FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan Red Crescent reports 40 bodies washed up: IOM
October 26, 2015

Libyan Red Crescent reports 40 bodies washed up: IOM

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Libyan Red Crescent reported 40 bodies were found on its coastline near the ports of Zlit and Khoms, according to a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration who said on Monday they may be victims of a week-old shipwreck.

At least 3,175 migrants and refugees have died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea this year, the vast majority on the route from Libya towards Italy, according to IOM data.

IOM spokesman Joel Millman said he did not have any information on when the people had died.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet

