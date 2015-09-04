30-40 migrants drown after dinghy deflates off Libya: IOM

GENEVA (Reuters) - About 30-40 people drowned in the Mediterranean after a dinghy carrying 120-140 Somalis, Sudanese and Nigerians deflated, causing panic on board, the International Organization for Migration said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The migrants had sailed from Misrata in Libya, but after 6-7 hours their boat began to deflate and some people fell into the water, IOM spokesman Flavio di Giacomo said in the statement. There were 91 survivors, he said.

Earlier IOM said it had a report of 40-50 people missing.