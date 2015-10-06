Nearly 100 migrants reported dead off Libya: IOM

GENEVA (Reuters) - Nearly 100 migrants are reported to have died in the Mediterranean off Libya since Sunday, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday, citing unconfirmed reports from the Libyan Red Crescent.

The figures were based on two sightings of bodies found near Libya’s coast: 85 corpses in one area and 10 in another, IOM said in a statement. A total of 557,899 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe across the sea this year, and 2,987 people have died attempting the crossing, it said.