Irish naval ship rescues 242 people near Libya: defense forces
October 5, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Irish naval ship rescues 242 people near Libya: defense forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish naval ship rescued 242 people from wooden crafts near the Libyan capital of Tripoli in its first operation since being deployed to assist an international migrant rescue effort, Ireland’s Defense Forces said on Monday.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett vessel, which was deployed on Sept. 25, rescued the people 93 kilometers north-west of Tripoli, the Defense Forces said, publishing a photograph on its Twitter account showing some people about to be lifted onto a ship.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans

