FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Macedonian police arrest 19 human trafficking gang suspects
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 12:58 PM / a year ago

Macedonian police arrest 19 human trafficking gang suspects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Macedonian police arrested 19 people, including five police officers, suspected of trafficking migrants, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Three more suspected members of the same gang remained at large after the pre-dawn arrests. The group is also suspected of robberies and arms and drugs trafficking.

"The group started operating in early 2015 on the domestic and international level ... the investigation showed that the group organized the smuggling of at least 550 migrants," Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov told a news conference.

With unprecedented numbers of migrants and refugees entering Europe, in February Balkan countries shut their borders to those trying to head north to wealthy western European Union countries, but many are still attempting the journey, some using human trafficking networks.

In neighboring Serbia on Tuesday, police detained six suspected human traffickers, while 78 migrants were discovered attempting to cross the country illegally.

Bulgarian police arrested 45 migrants attempting to cross to Serbia on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.