Crush at Macedonian border as migrants, refugees press to enter: witness

GEVGELIJA, Macedonia (Reuters) - At least 1,000 migrants and refugees pressed against Macedonian police lines on the Greek-Macedonian border on Friday and at least 10 people appeared to faint in the crush, a Reuters witness said.

People could be heard screaming and medical workers raced to treat those who passed out or were hurt. The crush ensued after police let several hundred through into Macedonia, having kept them out since Thursday under an emergency decree.