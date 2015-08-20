FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia declares emergency on borders over migrant crisis
#World News
August 20, 2015

Macedonia declares emergency on borders over migrant crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GEVGELIJA, Macedonia (Reuters) - Macedonia declared a state of emergency on its southern and northern borders on Thursday over a surge in migrants and refugees, saying it would involve the army in confronting a growing crisis, the MIA state news agency reported.

“We expect the involvement of the army will bring two desired effects - it will increase security among our citizens in the two regions and will allow for a more comprehensive approach toward people expressing their interest in applying for asylum,” Interior Ministry spokesman Ivo Kotevski was quoted as saying.

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams

