Macedonia allowing entry to some migrants: interior ministry

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Macedonia is allowing migrants to enter from Greece in numbers that the country can provide transport and care for, an interior ministry spokesman said on Friday after hundreds streamed across the border.
Police had sealed the border to thousands of migrants and refugees, but spokesman Ivo Kotevski told Reuters: “We are allowing entry to a number that matches our capacity to transport them or to give them appropriate medical care and treatment.”
