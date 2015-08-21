FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. refugee agency urges Macedonia to restore order, respect refugees
August 21, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. refugee agency urges Macedonia to restore order, respect refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations voiced concern at force used by Macedonian riot police to disperse refugees trying to enter from Greece on Friday and urged the Skopje government to establish “orderly management” of its borders.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres spoke with Macedonian Foreign Minister Poposki on Friday and “received assurances that the border will not be closed in the future”, the Geneva-based agency said in a statement.

UNHCR also called on authorities in Greece to provide urgent assistance to “people stranded on the Greek side of the border” and to help them move towards refugee reception facilities further from the border with its Balkan neighbor.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Angus MacSwan

