FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In Germany, grateful refugee names her child 'Angela Merkel'
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

In Germany, grateful refugee names her child 'Angela Merkel'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Ghanaian refugee who has been granted asylum in Germany named her newborn daughter after Chancellor Angela Merkel in gratitude for being allowed to stay in the country.

Ophelya Ade, 26, who comes from a small town near the Ghanaian capital Accra, called the child Angela Merkel Ade, the registry office in Hanover said.

Nadine Heese, a spokeswoman for Germany’s Red Cross which runs the shelter where Ade lives, told Reuters that Ade wanted to express her gratitude toward Merkel, who she considers to be a “great woman”.

The child was born in the central German city on Feb. 2, but German news media only reported it this week.

In July, Merkel was confronted by a young Palestinian girl on a television show who politely explained her family might be sent back to Lebanon after four years in Germany. After the girl started crying, Merkel stroked her back but told her that Germany could not admit everyone who wanted to live there.

That family has not yet been deported.

Germany approved Ade’s application for asylum earlier this year and issued her with a three-year residency permit.

Record numbers of migrants are arriving in western Europe, many fleeing the war in Syria and other conflicts or poverty, straining EU countries’ ability to cope.

Germany processed nearly 160,000 asylum applications in the first half of 2015, and expects more than 450,000 migrants to arrive this year, a record. The European Union last month failed to agree on how to share out 40,000 asylum seekers recently arrived in Greece and Italy.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.