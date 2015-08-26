Merkel, in German town of Heidenau, says no tolerance for xenophobia

HEIDENAU, Germany (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday there was no tolerance in Germany for xenophobia after she was jeered by a group of about 50 people on a visit to the eastern town where violent protests erupted over refugees at the weekend.

“There is no tolerance for those people who question the dignity of others, there is no tolerance for those who are not willing to help where legal and human help is required,” Merkel said.

“The more people who make that clear... the stronger we will be,” she added.