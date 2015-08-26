FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, in German town of Heidenau, says no tolerance for xenophobia
August 26, 2015 / 12:09 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel, in German town of Heidenau, says no tolerance for xenophobia

Heidenau major Juergen Opitz, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saxony State Prime Minister Stanislaw Tillich (L to R) arrive for statements after their visit to an asylum seekers accomodation facility in the eastern German town of Heidenau near Dresden, August 26, 2015 where last week more than 30 police were injured in clashes, when a mob of several hundred people pelted officers with bottles and fireworks. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HEIDENAU, Germany (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday there was no tolerance in Germany for xenophobia after she was jeered by a group of about 50 people on a visit to the eastern town where violent protests erupted over refugees at the weekend.

“There is no tolerance for those people who question the dignity of others, there is no tolerance for those who are not willing to help where legal and human help is required,” Merkel said.

“The more people who make that clear... the stronger we will be,” she added.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

