FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Russia, Mideast need to help stop refugee tide: Merkel
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

U.S., Russia, Mideast need to help stop refugee tide: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a mobile phone after she delivered the government declaration on current refugee crisis at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union needs the support of the United States, Russia and the countries in the Middle East to help fight the causes of the influx of refugees seeking to enter the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Merkel told the German parliament that the refugee situation could only be tackled by addressing the causes of the exodus.

“That can only happen with the support of our transatlantic partners, the United States, as well as with Russia and the states of the region of the Middle East because of the dreadful situation in Syria,” she said.

Merkel said an agreement reached by EU leaders overnight to pledge at least 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) for Syrian refugees in the Middle East was a first step, which had to be built upon.

“We must now use this signal of unity to make progress with detailed questions,” she said.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.