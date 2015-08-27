FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama tells Merkel he appreciates her leadership on migrant crisis
August 27, 2015 / 12:04 AM / 2 years ago

Obama tells Merkel he appreciates her leadership on migrant crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday voiced appreciation for her leadership in dealing with the migration crisis in Europe, the White House said.

Obama particularly cited Merkel’s recent decision to ease the burden on other countries by providing haven to Syrian refugees, the White House statement added.

The surge in migrants seeking refuge from conflict or poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia has confronted Europe with its worst refugee crisis since World War Two.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler

