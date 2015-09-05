FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Migrants heading into Austria shows EU's failure, Hungary says
September 5, 2015 / 7:54 AM / 2 years ago

Migrants heading into Austria shows EU's failure, Hungary says

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The transport of unregistered asylum seekers from Hungary to the Austrian border shows the failure of the EU’s migration policy, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday.

After days of confrontation and chaos, Hungary’s right-wing government has deployed dozens of buses to move on migrants from the capital, Budapest, to Austria.

“What happened is the consequence of the failed migration policy of the European Union and the irresponsible statements made by European politicians,” Szijjarto said on arrival to a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the migration crisis.

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak dismissed plans to set up a train corridor to Germany for migrants. “We have never discussed a corridor in the Slovak government,” he told reporters ahead of the foreign affairs meeting.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Robin Emmott

