FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU says still seeking U.N. resolution on attacking smugglers
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 21, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

EU says still seeking U.N. resolution on attacking smugglers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini addresses a news conference on the European Agenda on Migration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is still seeking a United Nations Security Council resolution on potential attacks on smugglers, EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Thursday.

“Ms Mogherini is working on that, she visited New York recently and we are waiting,” Avramopoulos said at a media conference in Warsaw.

The EU agreed a naval mission this week to target gangs smuggling migrants from Libya, but parts of a broader plan to deal with the influx began to unravel in a row over national quotas for housing asylum seekers.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.