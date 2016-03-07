FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey proposals aimed at rescuing refugees, stopping human traffickers: PM
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 5:51 PM / in 2 years

Turkey proposals aimed at rescuing refugees, stopping human traffickers: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L), Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (C) and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a group photo during a EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Turkey’s latest proposals in talks with the European Union are aimed at rescuing refugees, discouraging human traffickers and ushering in a new era in relations between Brussels and Ankara, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

“With these new proposals we aim to rescue refugees, discourage those who misuse and exploit their situation and find a new era in Turkey-EU relations,” Davutoglu said at a NATO news conference in Brussels.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Robin Emmott; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

