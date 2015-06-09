FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch government supports EU Commission proposal on migrants
June 9, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch government supports EU Commission proposal on migrants

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands threw its support on Tuesday behind a proposal from the European Commission for EU member states to take in 40,000 migrants.

Germany and France last week expressed concern about the plan, announced by the Commission in May, that would have those countries absorb nearly 40 percent of some 40,000 Syrian and Eritrean migrants currently in Italy and Greece.

“The cabinet welcomes the Commission’s efforts to better manage the stream of migrants in emergency situations,” the Dutch government said in a statement. “It supports the Commission’s appeal to all member states to take part.”

Under the current proposal, the Netherlands will take 2,047 migrants.

The Dutch said a number of details must still be worked out, such as how to define an “emergency situation”.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
