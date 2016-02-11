Netherlands to form 300-strong border guard for international missions

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands said on Thursday it would create a 300-strong rapid response security team that could be deployed for border control anywhere, but primarily within the European Union.

In a letter to parliament, the government said the team would be set up as soon as possible to reinforce controls at the edge of the European Union to help tackle the migration crisis.

The team is separate from the Netherlands’ contribution to Frontex, the agency that oversees cooperation between national border guards at the European Union’s external borders.