Instant View: Aid agencies deeply concerned over EU-Turkey migrant deal

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - European Union leaders clinched a controversial deal with Turkey on Friday intended to end a mass influx into Europe of migrants fleeing war and poverty.

Under the pact, Ankara will take back all illegal migrants who cross to Greece, while the EU will take thousands of Syrian refugees directly from Turkey.

Doubts remain over whether the deal is legal or workable. Here are some instant reactions from aid agencies.

SAVE THE CHILDREN: ”We’re incredibly disappointed by the reports emerging so far of the EU-Turkey agreement on the ‘return one-settle one’ policy. People, not borders, should be protected.

”For the many thousands of refugees stranded in the mud, cold, and wet, anxiously awaiting the news from Brussels, this deal will only create more uncertainty.

”While the reported assurance that all migrants arriving in Greece will be protected in accordance with the relevant international standards is welcome, it is unclear how this will work in practice. Going in circles and dumping this on Greece and Turkey will not make this problem go away - responsibility sharing is a must.

“European leaders must instead focus on increasing their commitments to relocation and safe and legal routes to the EU.”

OXFAM: ”EU and Turkish leaders today made an agreement on the migration crisis that not only fails to respect the spirit of international and EU laws, but may amount to trading human beings for political concessions.

”Last week’s EU decision to ‘end’ the Balkans route has led to another humanitarian emergency, and taking this approach with the Turkey-Greece route is a further step down this path of inhumanity. The cost of European border control cannot continue to be paid with human lives.

”Oxfam calls on the EU to adopt effective solutions for managing migration, including safe and legal routes for those seeking to enter Europe.

“EU member states need to do their fair share to resettle people in need of international protection. There can be no cap on this fundamental responsibility.”

BRITISH RED CROSS: ”Overall this plan appears to be about containment, rather than about people’s right to protection. It increases the pressures on those countries least able to cope and reduces the pressures on those most able to cope but least willing.

”It will also potentially leave Greece to become a place where hundreds of thousands of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers will reside in camps while they await relocation or a decision on their asylum claim.

”This is despite the fact that we know that Greece is already home to nearly 50,000 people who have been stranded with no way to continue their journey and no way home. Many are living in appalling conditions, sleeping in tents in the freezing cold with only the most basic supplies.

”No one is denying how difficult it is to find practical solutions, but what is clear is that EU member states need to substantially increase safe and legal routes for refugees and asylum seekers to reach a place of safety.

“Elements of this plan are still unworkable - we are particularly concerned about how Greece will be supported to process asylum claims for those who the EU accepts cannot be turned away.”

UNICEF: ”UNICEF is concerned that returning refugee and migrant children to an uncertain future in Turkey could be deeply distressful and damaging for them.

“Common ground that puts children’s best interests first and is fully aligned with international law, needs to be found. That means putting in place minimum measures that secure children’s basic needs, and protect their fundamental rights.”