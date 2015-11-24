FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway to tighten border controls
#World News
November 24, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Norway to tighten border controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will introduce tighter border controls after neighboring Sweden imposed stricter rules, the Norwegian prime minister said on Tuesday.

“The Swedes are strengthening their borders so it is important for us to control our borders as well. It is both a security measure and also a way to control how many (people) comes on the ferries,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg told broadcaster TV2.

The controls on ferries to and from Norway and on the Swedish border will come into effect from Thursday morning 0700 GMT.

Norway is not a member of the European Union but is a member of the passport-free Schengen zone.

Sweden said on Tuesday it will introduce tighter border controls and asylum rules in a bid to reduce the number of asylum seekers reaching the country..

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche

