Norway plans conference to fund U.N. Syria work
September 9, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

Norway plans conference to fund U.N. Syria work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway has offered to hold a conference of donor nations to help fund United Nations aid to Syrian refugees, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

“The international community must step up its efforts to help refugees and civilians in need in Syria and the neighboring countries,” she told a news conference. “I believe the U.N. will be happy to accept this offer.”

Oil-rich Norway is itself among the world’s largest donors of foreign aid.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Larry King

