Norway raises asylum seeker forecast
September 16, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

Norway raises asylum seeker forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway raised its prediction on Wednesday for how many people will seek asylum in the country in 2015, the second such increase in just a few weeks as the influx from Syria to western Europe’s northernmost nation grows.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) said it now expects to receive 16,000-20,000 asylum applications this year, an increase from an estimated 14,000-16,000 seen earlier this month and an earlier forecast of 11,000.

“It’s a highly uncertain estimate and there could come even more,” UDI said in a statement.

Norway has a population of 5.2 million people.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
