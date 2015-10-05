FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway raises 2015 asylum seeker forecast, sees more next year
#World News
October 5, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Norway raises 2015 asylum seeker forecast, sees more next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway raised its prediction on Monday for how many people will seek asylum in the country in 2015, the third such increase in just a few weeks as the influx from Syria to western Europe’s northernmost nation grows.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) said it now expects to receive 20,000-25,000 asylum applications this year, an increase from an estimated 16,000-20,000 seen on Sept. 16.

In 2016, more than 30,000 people will probably arrive, it added.

So far this year 13,246 asylum seekers have come to Norway, an increase of about 4,500 from the same period of 2014.

Norway has a population of 5.2 million people.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen

