Migrants walk towards the transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Citing the migrant crisis in the European Union, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that the world should expect refugee problems for decades.

Speaking at a town hall event with U.S. military members, Obama said military conflicts and climate change will contribute to refugee crises.